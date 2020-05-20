Neil Lennon says Odsonne Edouard’s decision to remain in Glasgow during the lockdown bodes very well

Celtic have wrapped up nine-in-a-row following the decision of the SPFL to award them the Scottish Premiership title based on a points-per-game basis.

Making it ten consecutive league titles is top of the Hoops’ plans for next season, and manager Neil Lennon will look to keep the core of his squad and further strengthen it during the summer and winter transfer windows.

French striker Odsonne Edouard played a huge role in Celtic’s victorious league campaign, bagging 22 goals in 27 appearances, and suitors are expected to come after him this summer.

However, Lennon isn’t looking forward to his exit just yet, with his decision to remain in Glasgow during the lockdown boding well with him.

“I will have a lock on the doors,” the Celtic boss joked when asked about Edouard potentially leaving.

“But to be fair to Odsonne, throughout this whole lockdown he has stayed in Glasgow. He had the opportunity to go back to France. Oliver Ntcham went back and a few of the guys went to Norway, Australia and elsewhere, but Odsonne decided to stay in Glasgow which for me bodes very, very well and we have him on a good contract.

“We have McGregor and Ajer on good contracts and any assets of our main players are tied up so we won’t be really trying to engage any clubs or encouraging any bids for our top players. And with the ten-in-a-row incentive next season, that is motivation enough for the majority of the players to want to stay.”

The 22-year-old has spent three seasons at Celtic and is enjoying his time at the club without a doubt.

While moving on to a bigger club remains on the card, he could decide to spend one more season in Glasgow as making history with the Scottish Premiership giants could be appealing to him.

Losing Edouard this summer will deal a huge blow on Celtic’s title chances next term given his huge quality, and the club must ensure they convince him to stay.

A new improved deal could be another incentive to tempt him into staying for one more season.