Ndombele keen on Tottenham move

Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move to Tottenham for a while now.
According to Football London, there is growing confidence that the deal will be completed this summer.
The French midfielder has indicated to Spurs that he is willing to join them and the Londoners will have to agree on a fee with Lyon now.
Ndombele is one of the best young midfielders in the world right now and he would be a superb signing for Pochettino.
It will be interesting to see if Daniel Levy manages to deliver Pochettino his top target. Ndombele is likely to be Spurs’ club record signing if they manage to pull it off.
The Frenchman has all the tools to become a world class player and Spurs should do everything in their power to make it happen.
The Londoners did not sign a single player last season and Levy needs to make up for that by backing his manager this summer.
Spurs need a top quality central midfielder like Ndombele to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.
In the Champions League final, Spurs struggled to get a control of the midfield and someone like Ndombele would have made a massive difference.
The young midfielder showed his quality against Manchester City in the Champions League last year and he is clearly ready to make the step up to the Premier League now.