Michael Brown reacts to Tottenham ace Japhet Tanganga’s injury

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga recently picked up a stress fracture in his back.

The 21-year-old has established himself as an important member of the first-team squad already and Michael Brown claims that his recent injury is a worry.





Brown has urged Tottenham to be extra careful with his recovery.

It will be interesting to see if Tanganga returns to action again this season. Ideally, Spurs should look to have him fit and ready for the next season.

Tanganga could be integral to Mourinho’s defence next year. With Vertonghen leaving, he is likely to get more chances to showcase his talent.

Brown has hailed the youngster as an exciting prospect and he also claimed that Tanganga can play multiple roles.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Tottenham man said: “He’s a man of many positions, we’ve talked about the benefits of being able to play different positions as a young player, none more so than him.

“It’s the type of injury that worries me, you know? When you get an impact injury – you roll your ankle, you twist your knee – but a stress fracture you’ve got to be a little bit more careful.

“They’ve got a great physio there, Geoff (Scott), who looks after him, he was there when I was there and they’ve got unbelievable care down at Spurs. I’m sure they’ll be giving him the best.

“Hopefully we can see him soon because, as you say, he’s a really exciting prospect.”

Tottenham fans will be hoping that the young defender can recover quickly from his injury and help them secure European football this season.

The Londoners might not be in the Champions League next year but they have a great chance of securing Europa League qualification.

Spurs are currently seventh in the league table, six points behind Chelsea. The Blues are occupying the fourth and final Champions League spot for now.