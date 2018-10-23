Marvin Compper explains why Celtic could lose to RB Leipzig

Celtic travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig on Thursday in the Europa League, and given the quality of the Bundesliga side, the clash is set to be the Hoops’ biggest and toughest game of the new season thus far.
The Scottish giants haven’t particularly been impressive, especially defensively, both domestically and on the continent at the moment, and a loss against the Germans could deal a huge blow on their chances of advancing to the competition’s knockout stages.
Celtic centre-back and former RB Leipzig man Marvin Compper, who hasn’t been named in the squad, reckons it will be a very tough encounter for his side on Thursday, but he hopes they can leave Germany with a result.
“I hope we take something from the game but it will be very difficult for us,” the 33-year-old told Bild-Zeitung, as reported by The Scottish Sun.
“We do not defend well, the gaps are not right. If we play against Leipzig like the last time we played in the Europa League, then we’ll lose.”
Celtic conceded cheap goals and lost 3-1 during their last Europa League game against RB Salzburg, and they must get things right at the back to have a chance of getting a favourable result against Leipzig.
The Parkhead side have blown hot and cold this season, and such inconsistency could end up being their undoing.
Nevertheless, an impressive result – say a shock win – against the Bundesliga side would go a long way in boosting their confidence going forward, and manager Brendan Rodgers can only hope his side will be at their best on Thursday.