Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign Todd Cantwell

Leeds United will look to sign Todd Cantwell before the window closes.

As per David Anderson from the Mirror, Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.





Leeds now targeting Norwich’s Todd Cantwell as they look to sign the attacking midfielder Marcelo Bielsa wants. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) September 27, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can agree on a fee with Norwich.

Cantwell had an impressive season in the Premier League last year and he could prove to be a useful option for the Whites.

The Norwich midfielder can play as a winger or a number ten. He will add goals and creativity to the Leeds side. He picked up 7 goals and 2 assists for Norwich last season.

Cantwell deserves to play in the top flight and the chance to join Leeds would certainly be tempting for the player.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince his club first.

Norwich have already sold Jamal Lewis this summer and Max Aarons has been linked with a move away as well.

The Canaries will not be keen on a mass exodus, especially this late in the window.

Leeds are keen on Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese as well but the move has proven to be difficult because of the Italian side’s asking price.