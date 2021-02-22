Marcelo Bielsa comments on his Leeds future – fans react

Marcelo Bielsa has given a clear indication today that he is willing to sign a new contract at Leeds United.

Although the Argentine boss hasn’t given a definitive ‘yes’, he has more-or-less given the hint where his priorities lie.


Bielsa has said he will not give a “complete response” at the moment, but at the same time has given hope to the fans that he would be staying beyond the summer.

Leeds have enjoyed a rollercoaster ride this season, but it’s fair to say they’ve done reasonably well in their first campaign back in the Premier League after a gap of 16 years.

They find themselves 12th in the league, and despite suffering three defeats in their last four games, the West Yorkshire club are in no danger of facing a relegation battle.

With key players expected to return by next month, Leeds will be aiming for a top-half finish under their enigmatic manager.

Bielsa only signed a one-year contract extension to his previous deal, but he has now given hints that another extension could soon be signed.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Bielsa also added that he would not consider any alternatives at the moment and that he focussed on the Leeds job. He added:

“I would not consider any alternatives until may job here at Leeds is done,” he added. “I am not going to be in contact with anyone and no-one has offered me anything. It is the least I can do given how I have been treated by the president of the club.

“I understand that the club may have the needs to clear this up more quickly. I think it’s a normal, logical precaution they must take. That’s why I think it’s perfectly normal to have a list of alternatives.”

Leeds will face Southampton in their next Premier League match. The Whites are heading into this match on the back of two defeats in a row, and they will be looking to return to winning ways.