Marcelo Bielsa comments on his Leeds future – fans react

Marcelo Bielsa has given a clear indication today that he is willing to sign a new contract at Leeds United.

Although the Argentine boss hasn’t given a definitive ‘yes’, he has more-or-less given the hint where his priorities lie.





The real interest today was Bielsa talking about his future and the possibility of a new contract. "I don't imagine my professional future. Nothing is better than what Leeds represents as a job." #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 22, 2021

Bielsa said the fact Leeds want him to stay and he hasn't committed yet could make people think that he doesn't want to stay. "That's not the case. But I would like to make it clear that Leeds as a project surpasses me as a coach." — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 22, 2021

Bielsa has said he will not give a “complete response” at the moment, but at the same time has given hope to the fans that he would be staying beyond the summer.

Leeds have enjoyed a rollercoaster ride this season, but it’s fair to say they’ve done reasonably well in their first campaign back in the Premier League after a gap of 16 years.

They find themselves 12th in the league, and despite suffering three defeats in their last four games, the West Yorkshire club are in no danger of facing a relegation battle.

With key players expected to return by next month, Leeds will be aiming for a top-half finish under their enigmatic manager.

Bielsa only signed a one-year contract extension to his previous deal, but he has now given hints that another extension could soon be signed.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

That might just be the best thing I've ever heard. And I've heard Violator by Depeche Mode. — LUFC Willo 💙💛 (@LSdadbod1980) February 22, 2021

It's really hard not to be humbled by this. Bielsa is a top manager in the world and undoubtedly a top human being. It makes me so proud of how far we have come as a club because of the board, the fans and Bielsa. What a culture he him and his staff have instilled. — BielsaBaller (@BielsaBaller) February 22, 2021

I agree with his response – clubs have been too quick to put huge contracts in front of a manager in the past. Plus, Leeds is growing as part of an international group of brands. Who knows what interference with one part of it will become. — Templar (@SSTmk3) February 22, 2021

MB sounds very comfortable at Leeds,likes the area and as a great relationship with the owners,who in turn must be delighted with the progress he as made getting the best out of the players and consolidating in the prem.. — John Mat (@JohnMat77117417) February 22, 2021

He’s such a genuine and humble man. No wonder we all love him at our club. I can’t imagine anyone else here now or when the time comes, anyone better to take over.

Its like how the older fans were over the Don all over again. #lufc — Praying to the Aliens💙💛 (@HelenWh77714086) February 22, 2021

I really can’t put into words the depth of love I have for this man. I just don’t see him not being here next season 💙💛 — ghoods 💙💛 (@Girhodes5) February 22, 2021

Bielsa also added that he would not consider any alternatives at the moment and that he focussed on the Leeds job. He added:

“I would not consider any alternatives until may job here at Leeds is done,” he added. “I am not going to be in contact with anyone and no-one has offered me anything. It is the least I can do given how I have been treated by the president of the club.

“I understand that the club may have the needs to clear this up more quickly. I think it’s a normal, logical precaution they must take. That’s why I think it’s perfectly normal to have a list of alternatives.”

Leeds will face Southampton in their next Premier League match. The Whites are heading into this match on the back of two defeats in a row, and they will be looking to return to winning ways.