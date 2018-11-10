Marcel Brands explains how Everton plan to emulate Manchester City in their bid to become big

Everton have made no secrets of their desire to become one of the English Premier League’s elite clubs, and they seem to be getting closer now more than ever.
Billionaire Farhad Moshiri – the club’s majority investor – brought in Marcel Brands and Marco Silva as the director of football and manager respectively earlier during the summer, and both have helped improve the fortunes of the club on and off the pitch.
Brands is tasked with making decisions that will help Everton challenge the bigwigs and permanently become a top-six side, and the Dutchman has explained how the club plan to do the seemingly impossible.
“If you look money-wise, then it looks an impossible job [in England].But if you don’t believe that you can achieve things because they look difficult, then you should not work in sport. Because in sport you can do a lot with teamwork,” the former PSV director of football told The Times.
“I always think the best players will never be champions. The best team will be champion. Manchester City has great players but they have a fantastic coach who makes a fantastic team. It is not only about good players because, if you look at the top five, top six then they all have good players.
“If we can do our job in the right way, then I am convinced we can be successful.”
Everton already have a great tactician of a manager in Silva, and they are assembling players capable of delivering the needed-results.
The Toffees brought in six players during the summer transfer window, and the quality additions made have no doubt improved the squad and its depth.
The Goodison Park outfit have managed five wins and three draws in their opening 11 league games of 2018-19, and given the quality of fierce competition on display thus far, they will have to be in their best elements all-campaign if they are to finish in the European spots come May.