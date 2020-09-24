Manchester United remain in talks to sign Alex Telles

Manchester United remain locked in talks to sign Alex Telles from Porto this summer.

The 27-year-old would be an upgrade on Luke Shaw if he moves to Old Trafford.





Shaw has failed to live up to the expectations at Manchester United and he needs more competition. Telles is a more complete full-back and he would add a new dimension to the United attack going forward as well.

Telles is at the peak of his career and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United if he joins them. He has the tools to succeed in English football and the Brazilian will be tempted to get the move sorted soon.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the player’s camp are confident that an agreement will be reached between the two clubs soon. The deal could be worth around €25m.

Talks continue between Manchester United and Porto for Alex Telles. Player side still convinced that an agreement between Porto and #MUFC can be reached around €25m. Negotiations on. There’s also another option on the list as LB for Man Utd if Telles deal will collapse. 🛑 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2020

Apparently, Manchester United have an alternative in case the deal for Telles falls through.

It seems that Solskjaer is determined to sign a left-back before the window closes.

Manchester United have only signed Donny van de Beek so far and they must look to add a quality winger to their attack as well.