Manchester United keen on Hakan Calhanoglu

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

The 26-year-old Turkish midfielder has done well in Italy and it seems that the Premier League side are willing to bring him to England.





As per Gazzetta, Manchester United are preparing a five year deal for the set-piece expert and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Italian club now.

Calhanoglu is a technically gifted player who will add a new dimension to Manchester United midfield.

The Turkish midfielder is lethal from set-pieces and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact he makes if the move to Old Trafford goes through.

Manchester United could definitely use more creativity in their side but they are well-stocked in midfield and it remains to be seen how Solskjaer accommodates the AC Milan midfielder if he joins the club.

Ideally Manchester United should look to improve the quality in their wide areas and signing a quality winger should be a top priority for them.

They already have Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek to add creativity to their midfield.

The Dutchman was signed earlier in the summer and he is yet to get a regular run in the side. Calhanoglu might struggle to get regular first-team football at Old Trafford as well.

The 26-year-old will be looking to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and Manchester United might not be able to provide him with that platform.

It is understood that the midfielder is not angling for a move away from the Italian side and therefore Manchester United will have to come up with a lucrative offer in order to persuade him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.