Lucas Digne sends message to Everton fans after Lincoln City victory

Everton sealed a 4-2 win over League One side Lincoln City on Wednesday night in the League Cup, securing a spot in the third round where they will now face Sheffield Wednesday.
The Merseyside outfit found themselves behind less than a minute into the game after a defensive mix-up, and it took a brilliant free-kick from left-back Lucas Digne to draw them level heading into the break.
😱 | In case you didn't know, @LucasDigne takes a decent free-kick… pic.twitter.com/479gKTgQUB
— Everton (@Everton) August 29, 2019
The equalizer proved crucial against Lincoln as Everton found it hard to break the host down from open play.
The visitors needed a penalty to take the lead, with Gylfi Sigurdsson making no mistake from the spot after Morgan Schniederlin was brought down.
The hosts pegged the Toffees back almost immediately, and late goals from Alex Iwobi and Richarlison prevented the game from entering into penalties after they had changed the formation.
Everton dominated all game, registering 75% possession and attempting 24 shots.
Eight of their efforts hit the target, and manager Marco Silva will hope he can lead the side to an impressive League Cup run this season.
While the Goodison Park outfit scored four goals, things might have been harder had they not found the back of the net in the first-half.
Digne’s goal surely made all the difference, and here is how the France international reacted on Twitter after the game:
Important win tonight with big character 😋💙💪🏼 thanks for your amazing support 👍 #coyb #efc #passion #football pic.twitter.com/LTZPQw1Y5Y
— Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) August 28, 2019