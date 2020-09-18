Liverpool linked with a loan move for Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool are looking to sign Ousmane Dembele on loan from Barcelona.

The Frenchman has not been able to fulfil the expectations at the Spanish club due to injury issues and he has been linked with an exit.





It will be interesting to see if the Reds can convince the Spanish giants to loan the 23-year-old winger to them this season.

Liverpool need to add some quality and depth to their attack and Dembele could be the ideal backup for the likes of Mane/Salah this season.

Klopp is a fantastic coach who will help Dembele develop and improve as a player as well. A spell at Anfield could do the player a world of good.

According to Sport, Liverpool have already been in touch with Barcelona regarding the move and it remains to be seen how Barcelona respond to the enquiry now.

Dembele is not a key player of their first-team plans and perhaps a loan move would be ideal for all parties. With Coutinho back from his loan spell, there will be even more competition for places and Dembele might not get sufficient game time.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks now.

Liverpool have already agreed on a deal to sign Thiago and Tsimikas this summer and Dembele wouldn’t be a bad addition for them.