Liverpool fans react to the performance of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz against Borussia Monchengladbach

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz was in impressive form against Borussia Monchengladbach this evening, scoring twice in his side’s 3-1 win.

Having been linked with a summer move to Anfield, Liverpool fans have been keeping an eye on the 20-year-old since the Bundesliga resumed action behind closed doors last weekend, and his performance this evening caught their attention again.

Havertz is a wanted man in the English Premier League, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all tracking him and hoping to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side to his signature.

Liverpool and co will have to part with at least £90 million to have a chance of landing the youngster, though, and their fans have urged them to do so.

Some of them even reckon Havertz will be a better addition to the squad than Timo Werner, and here is how they reacted to his performance against Monchengladbach on Twitter:

The Leverkusen star is primarily a midfielder but is also capable of playing in attack, and has scored 14 goals and assisted seven others in 36 games across all competitions this term.

Havertz definitely has what it takes to improve Liverpool, and landing such a huge talent will make them stronger going forward.