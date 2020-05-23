Liverpool fans react to the performance of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz against Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz was in impressive form against Borussia Monchengladbach this evening, scoring twice in his side’s 3-1 win.

Having been linked with a summer move to Anfield, Liverpool fans have been keeping an eye on the 20-year-old since the Bundesliga resumed action behind closed doors last weekend, and his performance this evening caught their attention again.

Havertz is a wanted man in the English Premier League, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all tracking him and hoping to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side to his signature.

Liverpool and co will have to part with at least £90 million to have a chance of landing the youngster, though, and their fans have urged them to do so.

Some of them even reckon Havertz will be a better addition to the squad than Timo Werner, and here is how they reacted to his performance against Monchengladbach on Twitter:

IMO Kai Havertz is way better than Timo Werner and that’s the Bundesliga forward LFC should been signing. 💯 — Alabamacation (@Stokes334) May 23, 2020

Two more goals this week from Kai Havertz! I really do hope #LFC sign him, he's a prodigy..and Klopp will make him even better than any other manager. pic.twitter.com/gjVgS7nRBC — ☥ 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕰𝖌𝖞𝖕𝖙𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝕶𝖔𝖕 ☥ (@TheEgyptianKop) May 23, 2020

Wouldn’t mind seeing Kai Havertz in Liverpool red next season #LFC pic.twitter.com/ROMeCNpWQh — Jose Bouquett (@josebouquett) May 23, 2020

Watching Leverkusen match here and all I can say is that I hope @LFC break the bank and sign Kai Havertz cause he’s the real deal 🕺🏿⚽️🔴 #LFC — Enda Curran (@EndaCurran1) May 23, 2020

Kai Havertz can join LFC any time he likes — Tim Eales (@Timmeh93) May 23, 2020

stating the obvious but kai havertz is an absolute talent. kid’s playing up front and is still doing bits. would be on board with us spending whatever it took to get him on board #LFC — Vinnie (@kinnievelly) May 23, 2020

Kai Havertz is so so good man, get him @LFC I beg you 😭😭 — Aime 🤞 (@_aimethevan) May 23, 2020

4 goals in 2 games for Kai Havertz what a talent. The hype is real. Michael Edwards work your magic #LFC — Jason Vickers (@JasonVickersss) May 23, 2020

Sign Kai Havertz at all costs @LFC — JEllis (@JoshuaJohnEllis) May 23, 2020

Kai Havertz makes loads more sense than Timo Werner #LFC — Brett Curtis (@brett_curtis92) May 23, 2020

#KaiHavertz must leapfrog over #TimoWerner as a top priority signing for @LFC. Werner move may wait, but Havertz is perhaps the closest anyone comes in emulating Roberto Firmino's style of play at the club.#TacticallyObsessed #TransferNews #TransferRumours @Bundesliga_EN — Tactically Obsessed (@TacticalMaverik) May 23, 2020

The Leverkusen star is primarily a midfielder but is also capable of playing in attack, and has scored 14 goals and assisted seven others in 36 games across all competitions this term.

Havertz definitely has what it takes to improve Liverpool, and landing such a huge talent will make them stronger going forward.