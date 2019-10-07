Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk comments on Celtic fans

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has spoken highly of his former club Celtic.
The 28-year-old joined Celtic from Groningen in the summer of 2013 and enjoyed two successful seasons at Celtic Park before moving to Southampton.
The Champions League winner with Liverpool has described Celtic as a “historic” club and has hailed the Bhoys fans as “outstanding”. The Netherlands skipper believes that Celtic are underestimated at times, and adds that the club played a big role in his development.
“Celtic are a massive club and people underestimate them sometimes. It’s such a historic club, a great environment to be (a part of),” said Van Dijk, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“The fans are outstanding, the stadium is amazing and to get Champions League in my first season there was great for my development.”
Van Dijk enjoyed two excellent seasons at Celtic Park and went on to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the world at the moment.
Celtic have been very successful domestically, having won the Scottish Premiership title for the past eight seasons. They have won the domestic treble for the last three years.
However, Celtic have struggled recently in European competitions. The Celtic fans expect their club to win all the major domestic honours this season, and at the same time do well in the Europa League as well.
Celtic currently are behind Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table, and football fans can expect a fascinating title-race this season after a long time.