Liverpool agree deal to sign Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool have agreed on a deal to sign the Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

According to various reports, the player will undergo his medical with the Reds next week.





Liverpool and Norwich fail to reach an agreement for Jamal Lewis, with the Premier League champions close to signing Konstantinos Tsimikas as cover at left-back for €13m (£11.75m) from Olympiacos. Medical expected early next week. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 9, 2020

Kostas Tsimikas heading for medical at Liverpool. Fee will be £11.75m, personal terms still to be agreed. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 9, 2020

Tsimikas has impressed in the Europa League against the likes of Wolves and Arsenal this season and his performances seem to have caught Jurgen Klopp’s eye.

Apparently, Liverpool have been following the player for three years now.

Feel for Jamal Lewis. Liverpool wanted him but Norwich wouldn’t sell for less than £20m so they’re signing Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos instead for £11m. Liverpool sticking to sensible budget this summer. They’ve been watching Tsimikas for three years — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 9, 2020

The Reds were keen on adding a backup left-back to their side and Tsimikas should prove to be a good addition. He will challenge Robertson for the starting berth next season.

The Greek defender will add pace, flair and crossing prowess to the side apart from his defensive qualities. Like Roberton, the 24-year-old is quick with the ball and he is expert at creating chances from the wide areas.

Initially, Liverpool wanted to sign Jamal Lewis from Norwich but their demands have scuppered the move. The Canaries were demanding around £20m for Lewis and Liverpool were prepared to pay only half of that.

The Premier League champions will pay around £11.7m for Tsimikas and the player is yet to agree on personal terms with the Reds.

Here is how the Liverpool fans have reacted to the news.

NO MORE GOMEZ AND MILNER AT LB pic.twitter.com/iajCIHi9o0 — ChielliniLookOut 🏆 (@chielinilookout) August 9, 2020

Here we go! — Hugo Zoff (@SurMerco) August 9, 2020

Tsimikas is a carbon copy of Robertson.We’re gonna have a great competition at LB next season — JAMES F (@james_jamesf) August 9, 2020

Such smart business imo. — Kyle (@SixTimesLFC) August 9, 2020