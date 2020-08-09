Liverpool agree deal to sign Kostas Tsimikas

Sai
Liverpool have agreed on a deal to sign the Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

According to various reports, the player will undergo his medical with the Reds next week.


Tsimikas has impressed in the Europa League against the likes of Wolves and Arsenal this season and his performances seem to have caught Jurgen Klopp’s eye.

Apparently, Liverpool have been following the player for three years now.

The Reds were keen on adding a backup left-back to their side and Tsimikas should prove to be a good addition. He will challenge Robertson for the starting berth next season.

The Greek defender will add pace, flair and crossing prowess to the side apart from his defensive qualities. Like Roberton, the 24-year-old is quick with the ball and he is expert at creating chances from the wide areas.

Initially, Liverpool wanted to sign Jamal Lewis from Norwich but their demands have scuppered the move. The Canaries were demanding around £20m for Lewis and Liverpool were prepared to pay only half of that.

The Premier League champions will pay around £11.7m for Tsimikas and the player is yet to agree on personal terms with the Reds.

