Lincoln City chairman Clive Nates says he is a huge fan of Everton left-back Lucas Digne

Everton saw off League One outfit Lincoln City 4-2 on Wednesday to advance to the third round of the League Cup.
It was a hard-fought victory for the visitors as it took late goals from Alex Iwobi and Richarlison to prevent the game from going into penalties after Lucas Digne drew Everton level following an early Lincoln lead.
Gylfi Sigurdsson helped the Toffees go in front after play resumed, but the hosts hit back, and were resilient all night.
Everton will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the next round as they look to go far in the competition, and they have the support of Lincoln’s chairman Clive Nates – a lifelong fan of the Toffees.
The South African has been following Everton since the 60’s, and still closely watches the current squad.
Nates is a huge fan of French left-back Digne and he believes the former Barcelona man is the club’s current best player.
“I love Lucas Digne. I saw him in the hotel lift this morning and he is just such an exciting player but it also means he’s in the squad for tonight. I would probably put him at the top in the current Everton team,” Nates told The Athletic ahead of midweek’s clash.
“He just bombs up and down the field. His crossing ability is tremendous and he’s got a great shot as well. He just delivers on a whole load of things. You see the passion he has when he plays.”
Digne has been in inspired form since his arrival at Goodison Park last summer, emerging as the club’s Player of the Year at the end of the season after an impressive campaign.
The full-back is set to play another huge role under manager Marco Silva this season and going forward, and has got everything it takes to become the best in his position in the English top-flight.