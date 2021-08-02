Leon Bailey undergoing Aston Villa medical

Leon Bailey is reportedly undergoing his medical in Florida ahead of his move to Aston Villa, according to reports from Football Insider.

Villa confirmed on Saturday that they have reached an agreement to sign the 23-year-old winger, subject to medical and finalising personal terms.

The Jamaican winger is expected to complete his move within Friday this week, with Villa likely to have paid over £30 million for his signature.

Bailey is currently in Florida where he has been on Concacaf Cup duty with Jamaica.

He has already agreed a long-term contract with Villa and is set to fly into England in the coming days to complete his move.

A host of clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool showed interest in signing the player, but Villa have moved quickly to secure his signature.

It has been reported that Villa have paid a fee worth up to £35million including add-ons.

He becomes the second big-money signing for Villa after Emiliano Buendia who joined for an initial £33million from Norwich City.

The signing, however, could pave the way for the departure of Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

Grealish, who has been enjoying a post Euro 2020 holiday following his participation in Euro Championships this summer, is expected to discuss his future with the club this week.

City have tabled a British record of £100m bid for Grealish, and they are confident of landing him this summer.

Villa have already reportedly offered him fresh terms of £200,000-per-week to convince him to remain at the club beyond the summer.

