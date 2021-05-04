Leeds United managerial target Paulo Fonseca offered to Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has been offered to both Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic, according to The Transfer Window podcast.

The Portuguese is leaving the Serie A outfit at the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho taking over.





The Special One was sacked by Spurs a fortnight ago, and the north Londoners have been linked with a couple of names already.

Fonseca is the latest, and he fits the bill given that chairman Daniel Levy wants a young manager who cherishes attacking football.

Celtic are also looking for something similar in their next manager, and it is why Eddie Howe has been tipped as the favourite to succeed Neil Lennon.

However, with the former Bournemouth yet to sign with the Hoops, Fonseca could emerge as an option although the finances involved could be an issue.

Leeds United were linked with the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss over the weekend, with Sportitalia TV journalist Gianluigi Longari claiming they recently made contact with him.

With Marcelo Bielsa yet to pen a new deal at Elland Road, it appears that the Whites are putting contingency plans in place.

It seems Celtic and Spurs could now join them in the race for the 48-year-old, with Crystal Palace, Nice and Napoli also keeping tabs on him.

The Portuguese won three Ukrainian Premier League titles, three Ukrainian Cups and a Ukrainian Super Cup with Shakhtar.

Fonseca also won the Portuguese Super Cup with Porto and the Portuguese Cup with Braga, and he could be keen to prove himself in the Premier League.

