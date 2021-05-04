Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Maurizio Sarri over managerial position

According to Football Italia, Arsenal have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Italian manager Maurizio Sarri.

Spurs started talks with the former Juventus and Chelsea manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked a fortnight ago after contacting his agent Fali Ramadani to offer him the chance to manage the club as from next season, and the Gunners have also reached out to him as they prepare for life without Mikel Arteta.





Football Italia claims that the Arsenal manager is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see how things go.

90min recently reported that Sarri applied for the Tottenham job, and that the club have not turned him down yet.

He was also linked with AS Roma, but Mourinho is set to take over from Paulo Fonseca this summer and the former Napoli boss is now eyeing a return to the Premier League.

Sarri won the Europa League in his only season with Chelsea, helping Juventus to the Serie A title the following campaign.

The 62-year-old is still contracted to the Old Lady until June 2022, and while they could have terminated his €6 million-a-year deal by the end of last month by paying €2.5m, they chose not to.

Should Sarri reach an agreement with Spurs or Arsenal, he would need to free himself from the Juventus deal or they could demand compensation to let him go.

The Gunners’ only chance of playing Champions League next season is by winning the Europa League, and failure to do that and finish in the European places in the Premier League table could lead to Arteta’s sacking.

Sarri has proven his tactical nous in his last three jobs, and it will be interesting to see which dugout he is when the new campaign resumes.

