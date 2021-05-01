Leeds United have made contact with AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca

According to Sportitalia TV journalist Gianluigi Longari, Leeds United recently made contact with Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

Ancora tutto da scrivere il futuro di #Fonseca dopo il termine della stagione con l’addio alla #Roma. I club che hanno avanzato qualche contatto nell’ultimo periodo sono #Napoli Crystal Palace #CPFC Nizza #OGCN e Leeds #LUFC che sta anche trattando con #Bielsa. @tvdellosport — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) May 1, 2021

The Elland Road outfit want to extend the contract of head coach Marcelo Bielsa beyond the end of the season, but the Argentine is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.





He has signed one-year contracts every summer since joining Leeds, and while the club expect him to do so again in the coming weeks, it appears that they have a contingency plan in place.

Fonseca is set to leave Roma at the end of the campaign, and he is not short of suitors across Europe.

Apart from the Yorkshire outfit, Crystal Palace are also keen on the Portuguese, while Nice and Napoli are keeping tabs on him too.

The 48-year-old spent three seasons with Shakhtar Donetsk before joining Roma in 2019. He won three Ukrainian Premier League titles, three Ukrainian Cups and a Ukrainian Super Cup with Shakhtar.

Fonseca previously won the Portuguese Super Cup with Porto and the Portuguese Cup with Braga, and he could be keen to prove himself in the Premier League.

Bielsa is still favourite to be at Elland Road next season, with Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claiming that he is set to extend his stay at Leeds beyond the end of the campaign.

