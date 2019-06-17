Leeds United keen on Fenerbahce forward Michael Frey

Leeds United are reportedly interested in the Fenerbahce forward Michael Frey.
The 24-year-old is a target for Middlesbrough as well according to Fotomac.
The report translated by SportWitness claims that the Turkish club are willing to sell the attacker this summer and Middlesbrough are plotting a €5m move.
It seems that Leeds will have to move quickly if they want to sign him this summer.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Frey could prove to be a useful addition.
With Roofe injured at times last season, Leeds really struggled to score goals. They cannot afford to go into another season with just one reliable goalscorer.
Bamford is inconsistent and he is best suited to a backup role.
Frey scored 5 goals for Fenerbahce last season but he is quite young and talented. He could develop into a quality player under Bielsa’s guidance. Also, before moving to Turkey he had a 16-goal season with FC Zurich.
It will be interesting to see whether the Whites are prepared to make their move in the coming weeks.
Getting in a striker should be a top priority for Leeds United in the transfer market this summer.