Leeds United fans react to links with Erick Pulgar

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Erick Pulgar.

We covered reports earlier that the Premier League club are plotting a £13.75m bid for the midfielder.


Pulgar has done well for Fiorentina this past season and he could prove to be a smart addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can convince the Italian outfit to sell the player to them.

The 26-year-old is a combative presence in the midfield who will add goals to the side as well.

Pulgar is a good tackler who will help Leeds defensively. He managed to pick up seven goals and eight assists for Fiorentina last season as well.

The 26-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder and Leeds could use someone like him alongside Phillips and Klich this season.

The Whites have been linked with Udinese’ Rodrigo De Paul as well and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the Argentine midfielder as well.

