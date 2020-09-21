Leeds United fans react to links with Erick Pulgar

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Erick Pulgar.

We covered reports earlier that the Premier League club are plotting a £13.75m bid for the midfielder.





Pulgar has done well for Fiorentina this past season and he could prove to be a smart addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can convince the Italian outfit to sell the player to them.

The 26-year-old is a combative presence in the midfield who will add goals to the side as well.

Pulgar is a good tackler who will help Leeds defensively. He managed to pick up seven goals and eight assists for Fiorentina last season as well.

The 26-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder and Leeds could use someone like him alongside Phillips and Klich this season.

The Whites have been linked with Udinese’ Rodrigo De Paul as well and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the Argentine midfielder as well.

Some of the Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential move for Pulgar and here is what they had to say.

His a DM & I know Bielsa likes MF to play CB too could be back up to KP & RK — Adam Ross (@rossi_on) September 21, 2020

Get him, Rodrigo de Paul and James on loan and ill be happy — CmDlEeDs1983💙⬆️🇮🇪🏆 (@DonaghCillian) September 21, 2020

Pulgar is primarily a DM who can play at the back so perhaps he covers those positions. — steve holmes (@steve14b) September 21, 2020

Pulgar is fantastic player. This peace of business would be phenomenal for 15 mil — Mensur Zoletić (@mensur_zoletic) September 21, 2020

He looks a very good tackler — Oliver (@Oliver746643381) September 21, 2020

Plays very similar role to Phillips in the clips I’ve seen. — James Evans (@JXVIII) September 21, 2020