Leeds United fans react to Jean-Kevin Augustin situation

Leeds United secured their fifth win in a row as the Whites moved to the top of the Championship table.
With third-placed Fulham dropping points, Leeds have now taken a healthy seven-point lead over the Cottagers. With nine games left to go, Marcelo Bielsa probably won’t be breaking the dynamics of the winning team, which means more frustration awaits for Jean-Kevin Augustin.
The 22-year-old striker joined Leeds after his loan spell from Monaco was cut short. With Arsenal recalling Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell, and Patrick Bamford struggling to hit form, Leeds signed Augustin on a temporary deal.
However, he has failed to hit the ground running and has struggled with his fitness. He has played only 49 minutes of Championship football since joining the club in January and is yet to start a game.
Phil Hay of The Athletic has suggested that Kevin Augustin is expected to further drop down the pecking order. Tyler Roberts has not only returned to full fitness but also scored twice during Leeds’ 4-0 win over Hull City.
The respected journalist claims that Roberts, and not Kevin Augustin, is expected to play a more crucial role in the run-in as a backup for Bamford.
Many Leeds fans have praised Roberts, but at the same time, seem puzzled with the signing of Augustin. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Massive fan of him when he’s fit I think I he makes a difference to the side… hopefully he overcomes the injuries he’ll cut in the prem too
— Luke O'Malley (@lukeomalley_) March 8, 2020
Definately Phil. Kevin has been a complete waste of money for this season as has Poveda. Roberts always been class when he's come on. I'd have put him on behind Bamford yesterday when Pablo fell on his ankle. Very clever player & excellent movement.
— Adam (@adzrobins73) March 8, 2020
Again, when he came on yesterday he got involved straight away and looked sharp
— Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) March 8, 2020
Augustin’s transfer seems weird, to say the least
— Alastair Campbell (@alastair10) March 8, 2020
Fabulous player when fit. Joins up the midfield and adds a real finishers touch.
Lets hope he stays fit
— Citizen Nowhere (@BeyondApathy) March 8, 2020
I think most Leeds fans struggle to grasp that this regime has a long term plan, it took half a season plus a full pre-season to get Bamford upto speed, feels like we are planning ahead to have JKA ready to lead the line in the Prem. Kudos to Orta and co..
— Gurj Sagoo (@judgeaknee) March 8, 2020
9 games left and bet Kev doesn't play a full 90 mins and Poveda doesn't play at all. So yeah, he's basically all that's left as an attacking option.
— Jase (@Jase0909) March 8, 2020
There is a good chance jka won't play another minute this season especially Roberts stays fit
— Jim Barry (@jbarrytulla) March 8, 2020
If we do get promoted, a pre-season under Bielsa would do wonders for Augustin. Don't think we would have go in for him if we didn't feel he'd be an important player in the future.
— Matt (@worldiematt) March 8, 2020
I’ve actually forgotten all about Augustin now after the last 5 games and now Tyler is back fit, seems highly unlikely Augustin will even get a full 90 before the season is out now. Bit pointless really!
— Brentmeister (@smithy55222) March 8, 2020
The Whites have an obligation to sign Augustin next summer, and it remains to be seen what Leeds do with him. According to Phil Hay, Leeds will be required to pay a figure in the region of £17 million to sign Augustin permanently if they go up.