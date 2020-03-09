Blog Competitions English League Cup Leeds United fans react to Jean-Kevin Augustin situation

9 March, 2020 English League Cup, Leeds United

Leeds United secured their fifth win in a row as the Whites moved to the top of the Championship table.

With third-placed Fulham dropping points, Leeds have now taken a healthy seven-point lead over the Cottagers. With nine games left to go, Marcelo Bielsa probably won’t be breaking the dynamics of the winning team, which means more frustration awaits for Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The 22-year-old striker joined Leeds after his loan spell from Monaco was cut short. With Arsenal recalling Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell, and Patrick Bamford struggling to hit form, Leeds signed Augustin on a temporary deal.

However, he has failed to hit the ground running and has struggled with his fitness. He has played only 49 minutes of Championship football since joining the club in January and is yet to start a game.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has suggested that Kevin Augustin is expected to further drop down the pecking order. Tyler Roberts has not only returned to full fitness but also scored twice during Leeds’ 4-0 win over Hull City.

The respected journalist claims that Roberts, and not Kevin Augustin, is expected to play a more crucial role in the run-in as a backup for Bamford.

Many Leeds fans have praised Roberts, but at the same time, seem puzzled with the signing of Augustin. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The Whites have an obligation to sign Augustin next summer, and it remains to be seen what Leeds do with him. According to Phil Hay, Leeds will be required to pay a figure in the region of £17 million to sign Augustin permanently if they go up.

