Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they square off against familiar foe Newcastle United in the Round Of 16 of the EFL Cup. Read on to learn all the key details about the upcoming encounter.

Manchester United Vs. Newcastle United: Date, Time & Venue

Manchester United will welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford for their EFL Cup aka Carabao Cup Round-Of-16 matchup. The game will kick off at 8:15 PM BST or 4:15 PM ET (1:15 PM PT) on Wednesday, November 1.

Manchester United Vs. Newcastle United: Where To Watch In The US

Unfortunately, there are not many options when it comes to watching the game live. Fans will have to tune in to ESPN+ to catch the two English teams go head to head on Wednesday night.

Manchester United Vs. Newcastle United: Team Form & Head-To-Head Record

Manchester United have been all over the place in the 2023-24 season. Having lost five of their 10 Premier League games, Erik ten Hag’s side find themselves in eighth place in the rankings. They have been in poor form in the UEFA Champions League as well, losing two of their three matches thus far.

The Red Devils are coming into Wednesday’s encounter on the back of a damning 3-0 defeat to noisy neighbors Manchester City at Old Trafford. Whereas, in their last EFL Cup fixture, United secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Newcastle United, who finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season, have also been below their best this season. Amassing 17 points from 10 games, they are in sixth place in the league rankings. Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League, they are in third place in Group F, trailing leaders Paris Saint-Germain by two points.

Eddie Howe’s side, however, have fared impressively in the EFL Cup, with their most recent triumph coming against the mighty Manchester City.

Wednesday’s game between United and Newcastle will be a replay of the 2022-23 EFL Cup final. The 20-time English champions came out on top in that game, with Casemiro netting a brace to ensure a 2-0 victory for Ten Hag and Co.

Since 1995, Manchester United and Newcastle United have crossed paths a total of 55 times. United have won 34, Newcastle eight, while 13 matches have ended in a draw.

Manchester United Vs. Newcastle United: Prediction

Manchester United will have the home advantage on Wednesday, but this season, that has not amounted to much. Newcastle United, on the other hand, have a more balanced team and a clear identity, which could help them nick a slender victory over the hosts. We predict a 2-1 victory for Newcastle at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup.