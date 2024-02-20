Soccer

Gary Neville Explains How Chelsea Can Hurt ‘Favorites’ Liverpool In Carabao Cup Final

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed Chelsea to make Liverpool uncomfortable in this weekend’s Carabao Cup final, saying the Blues are excellent against teams that push up the pitch.

Neville Claims Liverpool Will Know They Are In For A Cracker Following Chelsea’s Draw With Manchester City

Chelsea, who are toiling in 10th place in the Premier League, traveled to the Etihad Stadium for their clash with defending English champions Manchester City on Saturday (February 17). Mauricio Pochettino’s side scored the opener through Raheem Sterling in the 42nd minute and looked on course for a slender win until Rodri popped up with the equalizer in the 83rd minute.

Throughout the game, Chelsea created quite a few presentable opportunities, courtesy of their ability to exploit space left behind by the Cityzens. Luckily for City, the visitors squandered all but one of those opportunities.

Previewing the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 25), Neville cautioned Jurgen Klopp about the west Londoners’ counter-attacking ability. He said (via TeamTalk):

Liverpool are favorites next week, let’s be clear. But Chelsea have a real chance. What they showed on Saturday is that when a team push up the pitch – which Liverpool do – they can counter-attack and be really dangerous. I think it suits Chelsea.

Jackson needs space to run into, Sterling needs space to run into, Palmer likes to deliver passes into space. I think Chelsea find it harder – like they did against Crystal Palace the other night – [against teams] that sit with ten men on the edge of the box. I think it’s game on. I’m really looking forward to it. Liverpool will know they’re in for a game.”

Klopp Will Be Without Some Of His Top Players On Sunday

Premier League leaders Liverpool have secured back-to-back big wins over Burnley (3-1) and Brentford (4-1), making them favorites heading into the game on Sunday. However, due to injuries to some key players, Klopp cannot afford to rest on his laurels.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota picked up knocks in the win over Brentford over the weekend and are almost certain to miss the clash against Chelsea. First-choice goalkeeper Alisson will also sit this one out, with some reports suggesting he might not bounce back from his hamstring issue before March.

Lastly, Darwin Nunez also left the pitch with some discomfort on Saturday and is a minor doubt for Sunday’s final.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi And Inter Miami Owner David Beckham
Soccer

LATEST “It’s exciting” – MLS commissioner Don Garber Credits Inter Miami & Lionel Messi For Making The League More ‘Fun’

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Are Interested In Bayern Munich And France U21 Star To Support Rasmus Hojlund
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 20 2024

Premier League giants Manchester United are interested in signing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports.  The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Tel’s situation…

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has 23 Wins This Season
Soccer
Jurgen Klopp Successor: Fabrizio Romano Claims Liverpool Are All In For 42-Year-Old Manager, But Says He Is Not The Only Name On List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool “100%” want to appoint Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s successor in the summer but the Spaniard is not the only name on…

erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140
Soccer
“I think he is [special]” – Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Heaps Praise On Manchester United Summer Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Gunners Have Good Relationship With Agents Of 22-Year-Old Transfer Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Napoli Vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Napoli Vs. Barcelona – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Has Been The Best Creator In The Premier League
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Created The Most Chances In The Premier League This Season: Manchester United Ace Bruno Fernandes Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Arrow to top