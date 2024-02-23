Soccer

Carabao Cup Final: Chelsea Vs. Liverpool – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup Final
Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup Final

Familiar foes Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other in the Carabao Cup final — the first major cup decider of the English soccer calendar. Continue reading to learn all the essential info about the fascinating encounter.

Carabao Cup Final: Chelsea Vs. Liverpool – Date, Venue, Time & Where To Watch In US

The 2023-24 Carabao Cup final between Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Liverpool will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon (February 25). The kick-off is scheduled for 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT.

Chelsea and Liverpool fans in the United States can catch the Carabao Cup final live exclusively on ESPN+. Those who have not subscribed to the service can do so for $10.99 per month.

Chelsea Vs. Liverpool – Preview

Form Guide

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have been wildly unpredictable in the 2023-24 season, playing excellent soccer in some games and misfiring in others. They have picked up 35 points from 25 Premier League matches so far and are toiling in 10th place in the league rankings.

In their last five Premier League meetings, the Pensioners have lost twice, won twice, and drawn once. They are, however, unbeaten in their last three games across competitions (2 W, 1 D). Following consecutive 3-1 victories over Aston Villa (FA Cup) and Crystal Palace (Premier League), they held reigning English champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in their last league outing.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been almost spotless this season. With 60 points to their name, the Reds are sitting at the top of the Premier League rankings, four points clear of Manchester City, albeit after playing a game more. They are also in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League and the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s Merseysiders are on a three-game winning run in the Premier League. They are coming into Sunday’s encounter with a thumping 4-1 win over Luton Town.

Injury List

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have a lot of absentees to deal with.

Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Benoit Badiashile (groin), Wesley Fofana (ACL), Lesley Ugochukwu (thigh), and Romeo Lavia (thigh) are out of the game for Chelsea, while Thiago Silva, Robert Sanchez, and Carney Chukwuemeka are doubtful.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Alisson (thigh), Diogo Jota (knee), Dominik Szobszlai (hamstring), Curtis Jones (ankle), Thiago (hamstring), Joel Matip (ACL), and Stefan Bajectic (calf). Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are also below their best but should feature in the Carabao Cup final.

Head-To-Head

Liverpool claimed a thumping 4-1 win over Chelsea in their Premier League meeting at the start of February. It marked their 85th triumph over the Blues. The west Londoners, on the other hand, have won 65 times, and have played out 46 draws with their Merseyside rivals.

Chelsea Vs. Liverpool – Prediction

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool ran circles around Mauricio Pochettino’s hapless Chelsea in their last meeting. The Londoners have improved a bit since the routing and should make life difficult for the Anfield outfit. However, we still feel, the Reds will clinch it, courtesy of their stability and firepower.

We predict a 2-1 win for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

