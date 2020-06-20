Leeds plan to spend nearly £50m on four players if they get promoted

Leeds United are expected to spend around £50m on new players if they manage to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites are currently first in the Championship standings and they have a great chance of securing automatic promotion.





It will be interesting to see if Marcelo Bielsa’s men can finish the season strongly and win the league now.

As per Football Insider, Leeds will sign Helder Costa for £15m. Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan is likely to be made permanent for a fee of around £18m.

Jack Harrison and Illan Meslier’s loan deals could be made permanent as well and that will cost another £15m this summer.

Costa, Meslier and Harrison have done well for Leeds so far this season and it makes sense for the club to sign them permanently.

However, Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan spell has not gone according to plan so far. He has been injured more often than not and he is yet to prove that he warrants the £18m price tag.

Nevertheless, it seems like Leeds United have a plan in place to strengthen their side to cope with the challenges of the Premier League next season.

These potential signings will certainly help them if they make it to the top division this summer.