Leeds in constant contact with Rodrigo De Paul’s camp

Leeds United have not given up on the signing of Rodrigo de Paul.

The 26-year-old Argentine midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Rd but Leeds United are not keen on paying the £37 million asking price for the player.





According to Football Insider, the transfer is still alive and the likes of Victor Orta are currently speaking to Rodrigo de Paul’s camp every day in order to secure a breakthrough.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can agree on the transfer before the window closes.

There is no doubt that the Whites need to add more creativity to their midfield and the Udinese midfielder certainly fits the profile.

Apparently the player has already agreed on personal terms with the Premier League club and he wants to move to Leeds United before the transfer window closes.

The Premier League side believe that Udinese he will eventually give in and accept a knockdown price for the 26-year-old midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United waiting game pays off in the end.

De Paul could be the ideal long term replacement for club hero Pablo Hernandez as well.