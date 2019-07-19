Leeds fans react to James Chester transfer link

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out yesterday that the Whites are interested in signing James Chester from Aston Villa.
Despite signing Ben White this summer, it is an open secret that Leeds need a quality central defender to fill the void left by Pontus Jansson.
The 28-year-old Swedish defender has left the club this summer to join rival outfit Brentford. Leeds have reportedly turned their attention towards signing Chester.
According to reports from the Daily Star (h/t The Birmingham Mail), Leeds United are looking to bolster their central defender and has earmarked the Wales international to marshall their backline.
The report claimed that Leeds are even ready to pay £7.5m for the 35 times capped defender.
The 30-year-old is currently out in the United States with the rest of the Villa squad.
Chester has a wealth of Championship and Premier League experience and many Leeds fans feel that he would be a good addition to the squad.
Villa have bolstered their defence this summer with Dean Smith bringing in as many as four new players to compete with Chester in the coming Premier League campaign.
While many Leeds fans feel that Chester will be a good addition for the Championship club, there are others who have doubts about whether he will be the right fit in Bielsa’s system.
Chester struggled with a knee problem last season while Bielsa demands rigorous physical training. Here are some of the best tweets from the fans on Twitter:
Now we have raised like 20 mil in transfers go get Maupey and Chester #LUFC
— TimAubert (@TimAubert) July 18, 2019
I can’t see us spending any dosh tbh. James Chester be a top signing though
— lufc1990 💙💛 (@lufc1990) July 18, 2019
I heard he might be retiring due to injury? This sounds risky
— Ugly (@Ox4tuneTeller) July 19, 2019
Great defender, his knees are on their last legs though, would be fools to pay that much. It’s the Daily Star though so it’s a non-starter
— Lieutenant Cool (@LieutenantCool) July 19, 2019
Were not bidding 7.5 mill for chester, calm down #lufc
— Mark (@Mark1461) July 18, 2019
Any truth in #LUFC going for Chester at Villa? Would be a great replacement for Pontus…real leader and true professional!
— we all love leeds💙💛 (@sideb4self) July 19, 2019
James Chester would be a great signing imo. But no chance we are spending that money on anyone this summer. #lufc
— lufc1990 💙💛 (@lufc1990) July 18, 2019