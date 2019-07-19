Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to James Chester transfer link

19 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out yesterday that the Whites are interested in signing James Chester from Aston Villa.

Despite signing Ben White this summer, it is an open secret that Leeds need a quality central defender to fill the void left by Pontus Jansson.

The 28-year-old Swedish defender has left the club this summer to join rival outfit Brentford. Leeds have reportedly turned their attention towards signing Chester.

According to reports from the Daily Star (h/t The Birmingham Mail), Leeds United are looking to bolster their central defender and has earmarked the Wales international to marshall their backline.

The report claimed that Leeds are even ready to pay £7.5m for the 35 times capped defender.

The 30-year-old is currently out in the United States with the rest of the Villa squad.

Chester has a wealth of Championship and Premier League experience and many Leeds fans feel that he would be a good addition to the squad.

Villa have bolstered their defence this summer with Dean Smith bringing in as many as four new players to compete with Chester in the coming Premier League campaign.

While many Leeds fans feel that Chester will be a good addition for the Championship club, there are others who have doubts about whether he will be the right fit in Bielsa’s system.

Chester struggled with a knee problem last season while Bielsa demands rigorous physical training. Here are some of the best tweets from the fans on Twitter:

