La Liga president hits back at Zinedine Zidane

La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to Zinedine Zidane’s comments about the decision not to postpone their fixture against Osasuna.

Zidane was unhappy with the league after they refused to call off the game against Osasuna due to heavy snowfall. Real Madrid ended up drawing the game 0-0, costing them the chance to jump into first place above local rivals Atletico Madrid.





After the game, the Real Madrid boss expressed his discontent with the league. As quoted by Marca, Zidane said: “It was not a match football. The conditions were not there. It should have been suspended.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit back at the Frenchman’s comments, claiming that Zidane is making excuses for his side’s failure to win the game.

“I have seen so many excuses that the coaches have given when the games have not gone well that this will be one more,” said Tebas, via Marca.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was also critical of the decision to play the game, claiming that it was unsafe for the squad to travel through such icy conditions, with the threat of an automatic defeat if they don’t travel.

This has heightened tensions between La Liga and Real Madrid, who already had a souring relationship.

Tebas had already been unhappy with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who hinted that his side were set to join a European Super League in the near future. Tebas denied the rumours, and called Perez “clueless”.

Perez has also been critical of the La Liga schedule, claiming that his side doesn’t get as much rest between games as arch rivals Barcelona. It was found last season that the Catalan side got 135 hours more rest than Real Madrid.