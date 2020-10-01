Journalist claims Ben Godfrey to have Everton medical in 24 hours

The Times reporter Paul Joyce has claimed on Twitter that Everton have agreed a fee with Norwich City over the transfer fee of Ben Godfrey.

Joyce, who is a well-respected and well-known journalist, has stated that the Toffees will pay Championship club Norwich an initial transfer fee of the 22-year-old defender.





The Liverpool Echo has claimed that the player himself is keen on a move to the Premier League club before the summer transfer window closes.

The Daily Journalist John Percy has reported on Twitter that Godfrey is set for a medical at Everton in the next 24 hours.

Everton agree fee for Norwich defender Ben Godfrey £25m plus add ons — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 1, 2020

Everton's second bid of £25m plus add-ons for Norwich defender Ben Godfrey has been accepted tonight. Godfrey set for medical in next 24 hours #efc #ncfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 1, 2020

Ben Godfrey stats

According to WhoScored, Godfrey has played three times in the Championship for Norwich so far this season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the 22-year-old made 30 appearances in the Premier League for the Canaries, who got relegated from the top flight of English football, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 season, the youngster made 26 starts and five substitute appearances in the Championship for the Canaries, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Everton?

Godfrey is a very good and promising young defender who did well in the Premier League, and he would be a good addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side, not just for now, but in the coming years as well.