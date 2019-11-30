Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Lo Celso and Ndombele

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele.
The duo joined Spurs in the summer but they have yet to make a significant impact. They will need some time to adapt and Mourinho believes they were good signings.
Speaking to Football London, Mourinho said: “I know them very, very well. It is not like I don’t know them, I know the qualities they have, I know why the club bought them, I know what the club saw in them. I think good buys. I think good decisions and of course they will play with me. I always think that people who come from abroad, from different leagues need more time to adapt to the Premier League, but great potential and I am more than happy to have them.”
Ndombele has already shown his quality at Spurs and Lo Celso will be hoping to regain his Betis form soon.
It will be interesting to see how they perform in the second half of the season.
They will have to work hard to force their way into the starting eleven and Mourinho’s comments will certainly fire them up.
If Mourinho manages to get the best out of Lo Celso and Ndombele, Spurs will go up a level. Both players are world class talents and they could take the Londoners to a whole new level.
The likes of Alli have shown improvement since the arrival of Jose Mourinho and the Spurs duo will be looking to turn it around under the former Chelsea boss as well.