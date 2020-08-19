Jose Mourinho has personally contacted Callum Wilson regarding Tottenham move

Tottenham have now stepped up their pursuit of the Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

According to Football Insider, Jose Mourinho has personally contacted the striker regarding a move to Tottenham.





The Portuguese manager wants to sign the 28 year old striker as an alternative to Harry Kane this summer.

The Londoners struggled during Kane’s injury absence last season and Mourinho is keen to add depth to his attacking position this year.

It will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho can convince the striker to join his side. Tottenham aren’t the only ones after Wilson this summer.

Tottenham are looking at the player as a backup option to Kane and it will be interesting to see if Wilson is happy with that role.

Some of his other suitors could offer him regular first team football and that might be more tempting for the 28 year old striker.

It will be interesting to see where the player ends up eventually.

Wilson has considerable Premier League experience and whoever manages to sign him will have a very useful player on their hands.

The striker managed to score nine goals this past season and despite Bournemouth’s relegation, Wilson’s performances were quite impressive.