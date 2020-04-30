Joe Hart keen on Leeds United move

Joe Hart has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer.
As per Football Insider, the goalkeeper is keen on joining the Whites and he would be prepared to take a pay-cut in order for the move to happen.
Hart has fallen out of favour at Burnley and Nick Pope is the first choice starter for the Clarets. Hart needs to move on in search of regular football this summer.
Casilla has been inconsistent for Leeds and Bielsa could use someone of Hart’s quality and experience. The former Manchester City star has won the Premier League before and his leadership qualities will come in handy as well.
If Leeds get promoted, they should look to bring someone in who could challenge Casilla. Hart would be an ideal signing for them in the short term.
Furthermore, Joe Hart will be a free agent this summer and Leeds could sign him on a free transfer. Signing a two-time Premier League winner for nothing would be a masterstroke.
The 33-year-old wants to stay in the Premier League and the report claims that he would jump at the chance of joining the Championship outfit if they get promoted.
Leeds have a great chance of coming up this season and they should look to sign the 33-year-old once the promotion is secured.