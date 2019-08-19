Jean-Philippe Gbamin reacts on Instagram after making Goodison Park debut

Everton secured a 1-0 victory over Watford at Goodison Park on Saturday, with Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean making their home debut after arriving during the summer transfer window.
The Italy international striker came off the bench on the 72nd minute to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while the Ivory Coast international played all 90 minutes.
The 23-year-old was signed for £25 million from Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05 as a direct replacement for Idrissa Gueye who left for Paris Saint-Germain.
Gbamin played alongside Andre Gomes in front of the defence, and he did put in an impressive shift.
The midfielder was impressed with the Goodison Park atmosphere and has taken to Instagram to react after playing in front of the Everton crowd for the first time:
The Toffees are looking to make their home ground a fortress, and have now won five games in a row at Goodison for the first time since April 2017.
Everton kept a clean sheet against Watford, and the last time they conceded at home was in early February in a 2-0 loss to Manchester City.
Marco Silva’s side want to finish in top-six this season, and after adding seven players to the squad over the summer, the Portuguese will fancy his side’s chances.