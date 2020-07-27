Jan Vertonghen confirms he is leaving Tottenham

Sai
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has confirmed that he is leaving the London club this summer.

The Belgian took to Twitter to announce his departure and he shared an emotional post on social media as well.


He wrote: “So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans. Thank you for all the support over the years. You’ve been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it’s goodbye.”

The 33-year-old has been a remarkable servant for Spurs over the years and it will be interesting to see how Jose Mourinho replaces him.

Although his form has dipped and it might not be difficult to replace him in terms of playing ability, his contributions off the pitch and his leadership qualities will be hard to replace.

The Belgian has been at the club since 2012 and he will be disappointed to have not won a trophy with the Londoners so far. He came close to winning the Champions League and the Premier League under Pochettino.

It will be interesting to see where the player ends up now.

Regardless of his age, he could still be a good addition to most teams around Europe.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to Vertonghen’s emotional post. Here is what they had to say to the player.