Jamie Carragher tips Moise Kean to emerge as the PFA Young Player of the Year

Everton splashed £29 million on Italy international striker Moise Kean this summer as their search for a quality replacement for Romelu Lukaku continued.
Since the Belgian left Goodison Park two summers ago, the Toffees have struggled in front of goal as a result of their failure to land a capable and consistent finisher.
Everton reckon they have finally found one in the former Juventus man, though.
Manager Marco Silva is slowly integrating Kean into the side, and he has come off the bench in their opening two league games of the new season.
The teenager came close to opening his account against Watford, and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has already tipped him to emerge as the PFA Young Player of the Year.
The Sky Sports pundit chose Kean when predicting his young talent of the year on Monday Night Football, while Gary Neville went for Leicester City’s James Madison.
“He’s one to watch, even though I haven’t seen him play,” the former defender said on MNF.
Kean scored eight goals in 21 appearances during his time with the Old Lady, including six goals in 13 Serie A games last term to help the side to a title.
Everton are pushing for a top-six finish this season, and how their new striker fares will go a long way in determining their chances.
The 19-year-old has all it takes to take the Premier League by storm this season and going forward, and it will be interesting to see how he does in the Toffees colours.