Jamie Carragher reckons Farhad Moshiri will be making a good appointment look like another mistake if Marco Silva isn’t given enough time

Everton employed the services of manager Marco Silva during the summer, but the Portuguese is struggling to produce desired results after leading the Merseyside outfit to just seven wins, six draws and eight Premier League losses.
The Toffees’ majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri isn’t pleased with the side being 11th in the table, and is hoping things improve before the end of the season.
While Silva has been backed by the billionaire businessman, chances are the club won’t hesitate to let go of him if their fortunes on the pitch don’t change.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, however, wants Everton to give Silva enough time to get things right.
“Moshiri made his feelings about the club’s current position clear in midweek.“I look at the table and it is just not good enough,” he said,” the former England international defender wrote in his The Telegraph column.
“He is right, but he should be pointing the finger at those players who have underperformed under five managers since 2016, not the new manager.
“There has been too much change at Everton since Moyes left, and by Moshiri’s own admission too many bad decisions. Silva must be given time to get it right, otherwise Moshiri will be in danger of making a good managerial appointment look like another mistake.”
Everton made quality additions to the squad during the summer but will need to add few more this window if they are to finish in top seven.
Moshiri will most likely back Silva, but it remains to be seen for how long he will continue to support the Portuguese if he fails to deliver the goods on the pitch.