Inter Milan may be forced to sell players following heavy financial losses

A mass exodus could be on the cards at Inter Milan, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the club is set to post massive financial losses.

The Nerazzurri have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Siro holds a capacity of over 80,000, bringing in millions every single matchday.





Antonio Conte has been getting the club back to their best in recent seasons. They finished just one point off the title last term while reaching the Europa League final, and currently sit in second place in Serie A; three points behind leaders and bitter rivals AC Milan.

However, that could all be about to change, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting (via Siempre Inter) that Inter could be forced into selling some of their most valuable assets in order to balance the books.

Last year, the club posted a reported loss of over €100 million. La Gazzetta dello Sport states that they have made an even greater loss over the past year. With no clear end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, they may have to act quickly to help stay afloat.

Inter are not without valuable players. Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku has amassed over £150m worth of transfer fees throughout his career.

The former Everton man is currently Serie A’s second top goalscorer with 12 goals. At 27 years of age, he still has plenty of market value.

Lautaro Martinez is another who could be on his way out. He has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the past, while Manchester City have also been rumoured to be interested as they look for a long-term replacement for club legend Sergio Aguero.