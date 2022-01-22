Inter Milan vs Venezia live stream: Serie A preview, kick off time and team news

In tonight’s Serie A match, Inter Milan will host Venezia at San Siro on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs Venezia Live Stream

Inter Milan vs Venezia Preview

Inter Milan is coming off a 3-2 Coppa Italia Round of 16 victories over Empoli, which was led by Aurelio Andreazzoli. Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez, center-back Andrea Ranocchia, and midfielder Stefano Sensi were the main goal scorers for the match.

Venezia, on the other side, was held to a 1-1 draw by Empoli in their most recent match. Empoli’s first-half goal, scored by Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski, was canceled out by Venezia’s second-half goal, scored by Nigerian striker David Okereke.

When does Inter Milan vs Venezia kick-off?

The Inter Milan vs Venezia will kick off on Saturday, at 22:00 on 22nd January 2022.

Inter Milan vs Venezia Team News

Inter Milan News

Inter Milan will head into the weekend’s game without any injuries or suspensions reported so far.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Venezia Team News

Venezia has not reported any injuries, but Dennis Johnsen, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Ridgeciano Haps, and Sergio Romero will be doubtful for the game.

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Romero; Ampadu, Ceccaroni, Caldara, Molinaro; Vacca, Cuisance, Crnigoj; Aramu, Okereke; Henry

