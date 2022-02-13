Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFrance
Home News ac milan vs sampdoria live stream preview kick off time and team news

AC Milan vs Sampdoria live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Updated

1 hour ago

on

AC Milan vs Sampdoria 2

AC Milan is back in action this weekend, taking on Sampdoria in another crucial Serie A match. Both teams have had different fortunes this season and will need to win this match.

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch AC Milan vs Sampdoria, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the AC Milan vs Sampdoria live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Preview

Sampdoria is currently in 16th place in Serie A and has not performed well this season. Last week, the away side upset Sassuolo with a 4-0 victory, and they will aim to repeat the feat this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, is now third in the league table and has performed admirably under Stefano Pioli. In their previous league match, the Rossoneri defeated Inter Milan 2-1 and will be optimistic coming into this one.

When does AC Milan vs Sampdoria kick-off?

The AC Milan vs Sampdoria will kick off at 16:30 on 13th February 2022 at San Siro.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Team News

AC Milan Team News

AC Milan has reported injuries of Ante Rebic, Fode Ballo-Toure, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic whereas Theo Hernandez is suspended and will not be playing the game.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Florenzi, Romagnoli, Tomori, Calabria; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Sampdoria Team News

Sampdoria will head into the game without Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Quagliarella, and Manolo Gabbiadini.

Sampdoria possible starting lineup:

Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley, Augello; Thorsby, Ekdal, Sensi, Candreva; Giovinco; Caputo

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens