AC Milan vs Sampdoria live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

AC Milan is back in action this weekend, taking on Sampdoria in another crucial Serie A match. Both teams have had different fortunes this season and will need to win this match.

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Live Stream

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Preview

Sampdoria is currently in 16th place in Serie A and has not performed well this season. Last week, the away side upset Sassuolo with a 4-0 victory, and they will aim to repeat the feat this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, is now third in the league table and has performed admirably under Stefano Pioli. In their previous league match, the Rossoneri defeated Inter Milan 2-1 and will be optimistic coming into this one.

When does AC Milan vs Sampdoria kick-off?

The AC Milan vs Sampdoria will kick off at 16:30 on 13th February 2022 at San Siro.

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Team News

AC Milan Team News

AC Milan has reported injuries of Ante Rebic, Fode Ballo-Toure, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic whereas Theo Hernandez is suspended and will not be playing the game.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Florenzi, Romagnoli, Tomori, Calabria; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Sampdoria Team News

Sampdoria will head into the game without Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Quagliarella, and Manolo Gabbiadini.

Sampdoria possible starting lineup:

Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley, Augello; Thorsby, Ekdal, Sensi, Candreva; Giovinco; Caputo