Salernitana vs Spezia live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Spezia travels to the Arechi Stadium on Monday in search of their fourth consecutive Serie A victory for the first time this season.

Salernitana vs Spezia Preview

Salernitana suffered a humiliating 4-1 loss to Napoli two Sundays ago, and they have yet to win. Stefano Colantuono’s men had won 2-1 against Hellas Verona on January 9, ending a five-game losing streak, before falling 3-0 against Lazio six days later. Salernitana is still rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table, with only 10 points after 22 games.

Meanwhile, Spezia extended their resurgence with a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria. They’ve now won each of their previous three league games, for a total of four victories in their last five. Spezia has risen to 14th place on the log after scoring 25 points in 23 games as a result of their excellent play.

When does Salernitana vs Spezia kick-off?

The Salernitana vs Spezia will kick off at 00:45 on 8th February 2022 at Stadio Arechi.

Salernitana vs Spezia Team News

Salernitana Team News

Stefan Strandberg, Frank Ribery, Leonardo Capezzi, Nadir Zortea, Matteo Ruggeri, Lys Mousset, Griogoris Kastanos, Vincenzo Fiorollo, Milan Djuric and Mamadou Coulibaly are injured for Salernitana.

Salernitana possible starting lineup:

Sepe; Mazzocchi, Dragusin, Fazio, Ranieri; Bohinen, Radovanovic, L Coulibaly; Verdi, Mousset, Ribery

Spezia Team News

Leo Sena won’t play for Spezia.

Spezia possible starting lineup:

Provodel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kiwior, Sala; Verde, Maggiore, Gyasi; Manaj