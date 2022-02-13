Verona vs Udinese live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

The Serie A is back in action this weekend, with Udinese taking on Hellas Verona on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will be looking to win this game.

Verona vs Udinese Preview

Hellas Verona is currently in ninth place in Serie A and has not been performing well this season. The Gialloblu were defeated 2-0 by Juventus in their previous match and will be looking to rebound this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are now in 14th position in the league table and have not performed well this season. Last week, the away side beat Torino 2-0 and will be looking for a repeat performance in this match.

When does Verona vs Udinese kick-off?

The Verona vs Udinese will kick off at 19:00 on 13th February 2022 at Stadio M. A. Bentegodi.

Verona vs Udinese Team News

Verona Team News

Verona has reported injury concerns of Pawel Dawidowicz.

Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Praszelik; Simeone

Udinese Team News

Udinese has reported suspension concern of Tolgay Arslan.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Silvestri; Becao, Mari, Perez; Soppy, Jajalo, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Deulofeu, Beto