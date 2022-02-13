Empoli vs Cagliari live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

This weekend’s Serie A action continues with Empoli hosting Cagliari at Carlo Castellani on Sunday afternoon.

Empoli vs Cagliari Live Stream

Empoli vs Cagliari Preview

Empoli has had a bad start to their 2022 season. They drew 0-0 with Bologna last time out, and while they deserved more from the game, they were guilty of poor finishing.

In Serie A, the hosts are currently in 11th place, mid-table. They’ve collected 30 points in 24 games and will be seeking to continue their winning streak this weekend.

Cagliari, unlike their opponents, has started 2022 in far better shape than they did last year. In their most recent match, they defeated Atalanta 2-1 on the road, with Gaston Pereiro scoring both goals for the visitors.

With 20 points after 24 games, Cagliari is in 17th place in the league rankings. When they face Empoli on Sunday, they will be seeking to build on their recent success.

When does Empoli vs Cagliari kick-off?

The Empoli vs Cagliari will kick off at 19:00 on 13th February 2022 at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Empoli vs Cagliari Team News

Empoli Team News

Empoli has reported injuries of Nicolas Haas, Sebastiano Luperto, and Riccardo Marchizza.

Empoli possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Stojanovic, Ismajli, Tonelli, Parisi; Zurkowski, Asslani, Bandinelli; Bajrami, Henderson; Pinamonti

Cagliari Team News

Damir Ceter, Nahitan Nandez, Leonardo Pavoletti, Marko Rog, Kevin Strootman, and Sebastian Walukiewicz is injured for Cagliari.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Cragno; Lovato, Goldaniga, Carboni; Bellanova, Baselli, Marin, Grassi, Dalbert; Pereiro, Joao Pedro