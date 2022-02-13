Sassuolo vs Roma live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Sunday, Sassuolo takes on AS Roma at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A, hoping to get back on track.

Sassuolo vs Roma Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Sassuolo vs Roma in the Serie A matches, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Sassuolo vs Roma live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Sassuolo vs Roma Preview

In all competitions, Sassuolo has gone winless in their last three games. This includes a 4-0 loss to Sampdoria in their most recent top-flight match and a 2-1 setback to Juventus in the Coppa Italia on Thursday.

With 29 points from 24 games, they are presently 12th in the league standings.

Following a 2-0 loss to Inter Milan in the quarter-finals of the cup, just days after a disheartening 0-0 draw with Genoa, Roma’s unpredictable season continued.

They’ve gone three games without losing in the league, but they’re in seventh place with 39 points, six points behind fourth-placed Juventus.

When does Sassuolo vs Roma kick-off?

The Sassuolo vs Roma will kick off at 22:00 on 13th February 2022.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Sassuolo vs Roma Team News

Sassuolo Team News

Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic, and Jeremy Toljan is injured for Sassuolo.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Traore, Defrel, Berardi

Roma Team News

Roma will head into the game without Leonardo Spinazzola and Roger Ibanez.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Patricio; Smalling, Mancini, Kumbulla; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini, Oliveira, Vina; Mkhitaryan; El Shaarawy, Abraham