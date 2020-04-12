Heung-Min Son voted as Tottenham’s POTY by Sky Sports readers

Heung-Min Son has been voted as Tottenham’s player of the season by the Sky Sports readers.
As per the report, the forward received 57% of the total number of votes.
Son’s selection is hardly surprising. He has been the key player for Tottenham this season and the Londoners have struggled without him.
Tottenham have had a poor season overall and most of their players have failed to live up to the expectations.
In contrast, Son has been leading Tottenham’s attack almost all by himself at times. He has 16 goals and 8 assists to his name in all competitions for Spurs so far.
Harry Kane has suffered from injuries and the South Korean has stepped up to fill his void.
The 27-year-old is not only one of Tottenham’s best players. He is a Premier League star as well. He would improve every single team in the league.
His season has been hampered with injury as well and he will be hoping to get back to his best next season.
Tottenham are in danger of missing out on a top-four finish this season and Son will be hoping that the team can pick up some form when football resumes in the coming months.
Currently, the Covid-19 pandemic has halted football all across the globe.