Henry Winter reacts to Leeds win – Andrea Radrizzani responds

Leeds United secured another impressive win in the Premier League as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Elland Road.

The Whites won 3-1 against Ryan Mason’s side with goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo sealed all three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.





After the match, The Times journalist, Henry Winter gave his reaction on social networking site Twitter.

Leeds United owner, Andrea Radrizzani, responded to Winter’s tweet, describing the team as a “great group”.

Amen 🙏 great group, side before self 💛💙 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) May 8, 2021

Another popular journalist, Jake Humphrey, has aimed a subtle dig at the Premier League so-called big-six clubs.

Last month, the traditional big six clubs tried to break away from the existing system by agreeing to become a part of the new European Super League.

Humphrey suggested that these top six clubs couldn’t even defeat Leeds at Elland Road this season.

The self-appointed Big 6 thought they were too good for the Champions League? None of them were good enough to beat Leeds at Elland Road this season. — Jake Humphrey 💙 (@mrjakehumphrey) May 8, 2021

Another popular football pundit, Don Hutchison, has hit back at the critics who suggested earlier this season that there is an unnecessary hype about Bielsa.

Spurs been absolutely bopped of the pitch today by Leeds.

Some pundits said Bielsa was a myth. 😂😂 — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) May 8, 2021

Radrizzani is loved and adored by the Leeds fans. He has invested a lot of money and he is always positive about the club.

The summer transfer window will be vital for the Whites. Radrizzani has suggested recently that he expects Bielsa to sign a new contract at the club.

