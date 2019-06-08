Hasan Ali Kaldirim set to join West Ham this summer

West Ham are set to sign the Fenerbahce full back Hasan Ali Kaldirim this summer.
According to a report from TRT Spor (translated by SportWitness), the player is all set to join the Hammers after the international break.
Apparently, the Londoners have agreed to pay his release clause. Kaldirim had a €5m buyout clause in his contract.
The 29-year-old has done well in the Turkish league this past season and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the Premier League quickly.
For €5m, he could prove to be a solid addition to Pellegrini’s squad. The Chilean needs to add depth to his defence and Kaldirim would be the ideal backup for Cresswell next year.
West Ham need depth to challenge the likes of Wolves for the Europa League places.
SportWitness have also translated a report from Fotomac that claims Kaldirim will sign his contract with West Ham United in the coming days.
West Ham should look to bring in a quality centre back option as well now.
They have been linked with the La Liga defender Guillermo Maripan and it will be interesting to see if they can get that deal over the line now.