Harry Kane urges Tottenham teammates to step up their game

Tottenham star Harry Kane has urged some of his teammates to put their individual needs aside and perform for the team.
Some of the wantaway stars have been underperforming for Spurs this season but Kane believes that they should be giving it their all for the club. It would benefit their careers eventually.
He said: “You have to kind of put your individual needs to one side and make sure you’re performing to the highest level, because that will help your individual status anyway.”
The likes of Eriksen, Rose and Alderweireld have been linked with moves away from Spurs for a while now. It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can hold on to them until the end of the season.
Whatever the case, Pochettino’s side will have to perform better than they have so far.
Spurs were expected to challenge for the title this year but they are already playing catch up with Manchester City and Liverpool.
The Londoners are also out of the League Cup already.
It will be interesting to see if they can turn their form around in the coming weeks.
Spurs take on Southampton this week and they will be expected to win. They need to put together a series of good results now in order to get back into the Premier League title race with the likes of Liverpool and City.