Guillem Balague says Manchester United won’t be going after Mauricio Pochettino anytime soon

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been perennially linked with the Manchester United job, but it doesn’t appear that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at risk of losing his job anytime soon.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague reckons the Old Trafford outfit won’t be making any managerial changes at the moment given the uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic has plunged football into, and he doesn’t think the ex-Spurs boss is on their radar right now.
Pochettino has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, but Balague doesn’t think any of them will be going after him anytime soon.
“No chance of that happening (Pochettino joining Manchester United), Solskjaer will stay, Tuchel will stay at PSG, Flick will stay at Bayern Munich, Zidane at Real Madrid. It’s not time to change anything,” Balague said on his official YouTube channel.
“Nobody knows how players will react to coming back to the game. What’s important is that leadership is strong and they are respected by most people. No changes at this stage. That means Pochettino is going to have to wait.”
Despite a stuttering start to the current campaign, Man Utd have improved significantly of recent under Solskjaer and are strongly in the race for a top-four finish, with just three points between them and fourth-placed Chelsea with nine games left.
The Norwegian is proving he can take the team to the next level with quality players at his disposal, and it doesn’t appear that the board will be keen to replace him with Pochettino or any other manager if he keeps delivering.
Despite his desire to work in the English top-flight again, the former Spurs boss will have to wait for other job offers from the look of things, but he definitely won’t be out of job for long once next season gets underway proper.