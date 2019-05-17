Guillem Balague believes £22million-rated CSKA Moscow right-back Mario Fernandes could be a summer bargain for Manchester United and Manchester City

The summer transfer window in England officially opened yesterday (May 16), and top-flight clubs will be hoping to secure the best deals before the August 8 deadline day.
Manchester United are in bad need of quality recruitments this summer after a poor 2018-19 season, and Spanish football expert and transfer guru Guillem Balague has recommended a cheap but quality player for them and Manchester City.
The Spaniard believes CSKA Moscow right-back Mario Fernandes, available for £22million could be a summer bargain for the Mancunian sides.
The Brazil-born Russian international is also being monitored by Bayern Munich, Chelsea and even Barcelona, and it will be interesting to see which side snap him up.
Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) followed closely by Manchester United, City, Bayern, Chelsea (despite ban) and even Barcelona. Cost, €25m.
Brazilian born, Russian international, quality, pace, tall, can run for two days, ready to make the jump to the top. A summer bargain pic.twitter.com/tnZ7upGd8q
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 17, 2019
United need a right-back after Antonio Valencia left Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract, and Fernandes could prove to be a perfect replacement.
The 28-year-old is an amazing crosser of the ball, and he ended the season with a goal and six assists in 26 Russian Premier League games.
City boss Pep Guardiola wants quality competition for Kyle Walker, according to Bleacher Report, and while Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on their radar, the Moscow star will represent a cheaper, yet quality option, and for a side trying to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, moving for him could make more sense.